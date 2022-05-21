In Case Alex Jones Isn't Detestable Enough, There's This

Articles

In 2018, just hours after the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, Alex Jones posted a picture on his website of a 25 year old man living in Worcester, Massachusetts. Jones posted the picture, which he had received from 4Chan, claiming this was the shooter.

Marcel Fontaine almost immediately began receiving calls from friends and family, telling him he had been identified as the gunman. Fontaine has never been to Florida in his entire life, never been in any trouble whatsoever, and had an airtight alibi – plus, he didn’t even own a gun.

He notified Jones that he was not the shooter. They ignored him. When he began to get threats, he notified them again that they were broadcasting a picture of the wrong person. The picture identifying him as the shooter remained on Jones’ website for a full day, visited by hundreds of thousands of people.

Marcel Fontaine is autistic and gay. America is a dangerous place for him as is, and he sure didn’t need a nationally spread story that he killed 17 high school students in Florida. Through a friend of a friend, he found a lawyer in Texas willing to take his case and sue Jones.

The first lawsuit against Alex Jones for malicious and false content was filed in Texas, where Jones broadcasts, by Marcel Fontaine. It was an act of amazing courage.

After that, parents of the students killed Sandy Hook began to come forward and used that same lawyer to sue Jones in his hometown, Austin.

