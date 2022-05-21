Viktor Orbán The Latest Fascist To Embrace Tucker Carlson

Articles

A special meeting of CPAC is being held in Hungary this weekend, where all those “America first” conservatives like Mark Meadows and Candace Owens can slobber over a foreign leader who controls most media outlets, including state TV, The Guardian reports. Perhaps in solidarity, CPAC banned American media outlets such as the Associated Press, The New Yorker, Vice News and Rolling Stone.

Orbán told a presumably adoring audience to transform American institutions so that they look more like Hungary’s. He saw the media as an important tool for success, particularly Tucker Carlson’s show:

From The Guardian:

“Of course, the GOP has its media allies but they can’t compete with the mainstream liberal media. My friend, Tucker Carlson is the only one who puts himself out there,” he said. “His show is the most popular. What does it mean? It means programs like his should be broadcasted day and night. Or as you say 24/7.”

Carlson had been billed as a key speaker, The Guardian said, but only sent a brief video message. In it, “patriot” Carlson explicitly described Hungary as a better country than the U.S.:

