QAnon GOP Official Involved In Election Machine Tampering Probe

State Rep. Daire Rendon of Michigan’s 103rd District has been your run-of-the-mill ultra-right-wing MAGA Republican since entering office in 2017. She has worked on supporting bills that would gut teachers’ pensions under the guise of who the hell knows. In recent months she has been seen sporting a “Q” pin on her lapel at pro-Trump rallies as well as in the state legislature. The “Q” is for QAnon, the wide-ranging, goal posts forever shifting, catch-all New World Order conspiracy theory that MAGA types pretend excuses their bigotries and bad decision-making.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/michigan-rep-rendon-illegal-breach-voting

