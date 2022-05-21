Report: Putin's Daughter In Secret Relationship With 'Zelensky'

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 16:21 Hits: 2

According to reports, flight records and itineraries, Tikhonov, Zelensky, the child, nannies and security guards were on the flights and that Putin's daughter had "flown to Munich more than 50 times" in two years. Ironically, Igor Zelensky is said to be close to Putin, and was recently relieved of his post as artistic director of Munich's Bavarian State Ballet after he failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Dnevnik.ba

Vladimir Putin's daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, reportedly has a lover whose last name is Zelensky - just like the Ukrainian president's last name.

Sanctions against the 35-year-old, imposed due to her father's invasion of Ukraine, stopped her regular flights from Moscow to Munich where she lives with Igor Zelensky, during which she would be accompanied by the Russian secret service.

Her new partner, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, Igor Zelensky (52), is a leading professional ballet dancer and top director who until recently headed the Bavarian State Ballet, and worked as a dancer and director in New York and London, Jutarnji.hr writes .

