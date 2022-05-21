STFU, Seb Gorka!

Articles

Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022

Evangelical MAGA cultists are trying to ride the coattails of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who is banning Speaker Pelosi from receiving communion for supporting a woman's 's right to choose.

Seb Gorka, the Hungarian far-right provocateur and Trump supporter praised the the Archbishop on Newsmax Friday evening.

"God bless Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco. Finally, after two years of COVID, where the church really shut down and put masks on, their parishioners didn't stand up for fascists like Fauci. God bless this archbishop who is just teaching is just saying what the church says," Gorka said.

It is now standard procedure for Nazis like Gorka to point their fingers at public servants like Fauci and call them fascists. Every accusation is a confession of their own fascism.

"You are committing a mortal sin and you cannot receive Communion. End of story," Gorka declared.

Who knew Gorka had been ordained as the new Pope?

Who the f*ck would take any spiritual advice from Seb Gorka? A creep of the highest order, who allegedly was a member of a Hungarian group with Nazi leanings, who was fired by the Trump administration.

