Rudy Giuliani Has Sudden Change Of Heart, Testifies For 9 Hours To Jan 6 Panel

Not long after the DOJ requested all the January 6th committee’s transcripts, Rudy Giuliani suddenly changed his mind about testifying.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner offered his theory on why Giuliani changed his mind just two weeks after canceling an appearance because the committee would not allow him to record it.

KIRSCHNER: I don't know whether there is a cause in effect at play. But what have we learned in recent days? The Department of Justice has requested all of the transcripts from the January 6th committee for the 1,000+ witnesses that have appeared before the committee and provided testimony. So, all of a sudden, what do we learn? We learn that Bill Barr has apparently agreed to talk to the committee and now we know that Rudy Giuliani has testified to the committee for nine hours. Is there a cause and effect in play here? You know, there may be.

But did Giuliani spend much of those nine hours trying to assert privileges and invoking his Fifth Amendment rights? Quite likely, says Kirschner.

