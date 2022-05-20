Trump About To Ditch A Drowning Perdue

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
Ex-Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s gubernatorial campaign is facing a total bloodbath on Tuesday, but Trump isn’t really interested in rescuing his endorsee, who the ex-president believes isn’t trying hard enough to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), per NBC News.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) revealed in an NBC News interview that an inside source told her that the then-president allegedly floated having her arrested and executed for treason during a White House meeting after the 2020 election. A Trump spokesperson denied Benson’s allegation.
According to the House Jan. 6 Committee, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) gave a tour to visitors “through parts of the Capitol complex” the day before the Capitol attack. The panel also alleged that Republicans on the House Administration Committee (where Loudermilk sits) had denied seeing any tours while reviewing security camera footage of the days preceding the insurrection.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr has tentatively agreed to give sworn testimony in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee, CNN reports. Axios and CBS News similarly report that the ex-attorney general’s in talks to cooperate with the panel.
The American Muckrakers PAC, the group behind FireMadison.com that published some of the damning and/or embarrassing content on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) that led to his ouster, told Insider that with the North Carolina Republican booted out, the new target is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
The Senate voted to approve $40 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Thursday, and the resolution is now ready for Biden’s signature. Once he signs it, the total amount of aid the U.S. gave to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion will be $54 billion.
Hmmm, why was Elon Musk putting on a big show about how he was switching to the GOP and how that would inevitably result in a smear campaign against him?
On cue came an Insider report yesterday on SpaceX allegedly paying off a flight attendant Musk had allegedly exposed himself to.
Also lol:
I’ve been seeing a lot of Glee content on my Twitter feed over the past few days, and while it was a truly awful show (most fans knew it was an awful show even then, which sounds contradictory but just believe me as a Tumblr veteran), I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make the teensiest bit nostalgic of my Glee fandom days.
So in the spirit of reminiscence, I’m going to serve y’all some of Glee’s top bangers, and I will not apologize for it:
