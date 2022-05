Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 10:14 Hits: 2

Journalist Sarah Posner discussed her recent article for TPM, “How Christian Nationalism And The Big Lie Fused To Fuel Doug Mastriano’s Candidacy,” on MSNBC last night. Watch:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/christian-nationalisms-central-role-in-the-election-truther-movement