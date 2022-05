Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

The populist energy within the Republican Party goes by the name the former president gave it: MAGA. And its influence on the 2022 midterms seems destined to track that of the Tea Party surge in 2010.

(Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/21/1100386445/trumps-maga-is-marching-down-a-trail-blazed-by-the-tea-party