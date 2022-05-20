The Pennsylvania Republican Party Is A Trainwreck

Articles

The Pennsylvania GOP primaries have already proven to be just about as “train wreck-y” as it gets, but they ain’t over yet. Not only has MAGA radical state Sen. Doug Mastriano won the Republican gubernatorial primary, but the GOP Senate primary is likely headed for a recount, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trump-endorsed TV huckster Mehmet Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick are deadlocked at some 31% of the vote. It's a recount that promises to get very sticky on so many levels.

After both candidates embraced Trump's 2020 lie that the election was stolen from him, they will now be bogged down in days if not weeks of waiting as the very mail-in ballots Republicans pilloried as fraudulent are tallied and maybe even retallied to determine the winner.

