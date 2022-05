Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

Years before he helped fuel an insurrection at the Capitol, future Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R) was writing dystopian fanfiction that warned of a “civilian putsch” that would arise if the military didn’t take a stand to uphold a culture of conservative ideology.

