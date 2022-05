Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 18:03 Hits: 0

Unlike in red states, where Republicans have largely been able to gerrymander their congressional maps with impunity, New York Democrats were stopped by the highest court in the state. The task of drawing the state’s districts was then assigned to an independent expert.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/fivepoints/5-points-on-the-mess-new-yorks-redistricting-has-made-for-democrats