Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 01:40 Hits: 1

A likely recount would mean that the race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick might not be decided until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/20/1100519588/the-outcome-of-the-pennsylvania-gop-senate-primary-might-not-be-known-before-jun