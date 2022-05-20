Shame On Oklahoma

Articles

After a Thursday vote by Oklahoma legislators, the state is poised to enact the country's most restrictive abortion ban, which now just awaits an anticipated signature from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt—a development widely denounced by defenders of reproductive freedom.

Abortion is currently only legal in Oklahoma until about six weeks of pregnancy. The Legislature's passage of House Bill 4327 comes as the nation prepares for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and follows Stitt recently signing two other anti-choice bills.

The new measure—which would take effect immediately once signed—bans abortion "from fertilization until birth," with exceptions to save the life of a pregnant person and for cases of rape and incest reported to law enforcement. It is also partially modeled on Senate Bill 8, a controversial law enacted in Texas last year that empowers anti-choice vigilantes.

