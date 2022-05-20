Republicans Vote Against Gas Price Gouging Bill

Articles

In a fairly close House vote on Thursday, a Democratic bill cracking down on price gouging by the energy industry passed 217 to 207.

Oil and gas companies have bragged about their enormous profits to the dismay of many, except of course, Republicans.

The bill may be caught up in the Senate with Manchin being the Debbie Downer, but the kicker is that every House Republican voted against this bill.

We just voted to crackdown on price gouging at gas stations and every single republican voted no. pic.twitter.com/j5GnK0Vpwq — Bill Pascrell, Jr. ???????????????? (@BillPascrell) May 19, 2022

Every one of them.

NPR reports, "A bill backed by House Democrats would give President Joe Biden authority to declare an energy emergency that would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an “excessive” or exploitative manner. The bill directs the Federal Trade Commission to punish companies that engage in price gouging."

