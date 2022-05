Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 09:09 Hits: 5

As a new election season arrives, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Georgian voters from Forsyth County, which leans toward Republican candidates.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/20/1100327234/voters-in-forsyth-county-ga-discuss-weighing-their-choices-in-midterm-elections