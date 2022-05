Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 15:24 Hits: 4

Finland and Sweden have long kept a careful balance — and neutral position — between the West and Russia. But that changed after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/20/1100256260/finland-sweden-nato-putin-biden-ukraine-russia