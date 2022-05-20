Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

On this date in 1968 BBC 2 TV aired a short play called 'The Pistol Shot', featuring a young dancer/artist called David Bowie (David Bowie, Fantastic Voyage see above.)

Zandar Versus The Stupid: Vote Like Your Country Depends On It, Con't.

Welcome Back to Pottersville: Neither a King Nor a Kingmaker.

The Smirking Chimp: How 4chan Fantasies and Republican Rhetoric Molded the Buffalo Mass Murderer.

Attention dinosaur nerds! 139-million-year-old pregnant Ichthyosaur fossil unearthed in Chile!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

