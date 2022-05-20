Madison Cawthorn Declares War On The GOP

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 12:07 Hits: 7

Cawthorn singled out the likes of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump as “America First Patriots” who “had my back” after “the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member.”

I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal. The time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.

