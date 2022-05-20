SURPRISE: Georgia GOP Voters Don't Want Total Abortion Ban

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 13:09 Hits: 8

There's a lot to unpack in this MSNBC focus group with Georgia Republicans, but let's start with the biggest: Voters were immediately turned off by a total abortion ban promised by Gov. Brian Kemp. Here's how they reacted:

"Let's hear from David Perdue now," Elise Jordan said.

When that ruling comes down, if I were governor, I would call in the legislature under special session and ask them to ban abortions in Georgia.

"Does that make you more likely to support David Perdue for governor in the primary?"

Voters said no, or less likely.

"Why does it make you less likely?"

"My body, my choice. Not the government's."

"Marty, you're very pro-life, so why does that make you less likely?" Jordan said.

"It's like I tell every lady I speak with about this topic. Women get this much of a voice on the topic. Men should have this much voice on the topic. And I think reasonable limits make sense. Viable outside the womb at 20 weeks, I think you can answer to the guy upstairs if it happens after that. A hard 'no abortions at all' is not a position I would take."

(Marty believes fetuses are viable at 20 weeks. They're not.)

"So would anyone vote for Stacey Abrams over David Perdue?"

They all said no, "never."

"If you have Hollywood coming back down and going door-to-door like they did last time, that was shameful. Anyway."

"What we heard today I thought was remarkable, especially on the abortion issue," Joe Scarborough said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/surprise-georgia-gop-voters-dont-want