Howard Dean: Tucker 'Is A Bad Guy, And Fox Is A Bad Company'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 13:58 Hits: 4

Ari Melber talked last night about the uproar over the replacement theory and the hate and the racism cited by the Buffalo shooter. Fox is getting a large share of the blame, and as a result, they're reacting to the pressure. He talked to Howard Dean.

"Take a look at the pressure. Dodging and ask about prime time contact and the accusations of racism on Tucker Carlson's program," Melber said.

"Now we have a quote for you. Quote, 'We are not only in the news business.' he says. 'When you talk to our fans in middle America, they don't see us as a news business, either. They see us as an American media brand.

"Governor, I'm also going to play a bit of Tucker in a moment that we put together. But your response to that? On the one hand there is some pressure. They need to say something and acknowledge this is not news. What do you see there?"

Howard, as usual, didn't mince words.

"I see the brand of Fox being hate, anger, dishonesty and now murder," he said.

"That is the brand. That is the brand the Murdochs they've chosen to be their flagship in communication. I agree with Biden. Murdoch has harmed this country more than any other human being in my lifetime and seat and he should never should have been given citizenship. We need to send them back to Australia and keep them there, the whole family.

"It is funny you put it that way. I don't have a position on individual level emigration. But you are free to --" Melber said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/howard-dean-tucker-bad-guy-and-fox-bad