Alex Jones Claims 5 Year-old Girls Are Getting Pregnant

Alex Jones is off his rocker.

Jumping on the extreme right-wing Christian wackos and their psychotic claims that COVID vaccines injected into your system turns you into transhumans, Jones took aim at little girls.

Tenpenny is Mike Lindell's main gal.

Jones claimed these chemicals are causing hormonal disturbances in our children, and causing impossible things to happen.

"Girls on average used to go into puberty at 13. Now the US average is about 9," Jones said.

That's a lie of course.

