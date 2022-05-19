GOP Rep Demands To Know If Babies Get Aborted In The Middle Of Being Born

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion access on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) grilled Dr. Yashica Robinson on just how far into a patient’s pregnancy she would go to perform an abortion.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), there to ensure that the House hearing on abortion didn’t get any less stupid, gave Robinson the third degree over “baby parts” that he claimed were being stored in freezers and Pyrex dishes.
Counting of the mail-in ballots continues in the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, where Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz’s razor-thin lead over former hedge fund CEO David McCormick continues to shrink.
House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the No. 3 Republican in the House, co-sponsored Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-OK) resolution to “expunge” (???) Trump’s second impeachment on Wednesday.
One primary on Tuesday that might’ve flown under your radar was Idaho’s GOP primary for secretary of state, in which two out of the three candidates denied that Biden won the 2020 election (Biden did win the 2020 election).
The President announced on Wednesday that he was invoking the Defense Production Act to order suppliers to prioritize baby formula manufacturers over others in response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.
During his speech at Southern Methodist University on Wednesday, ex-President George W. Bush made arguably one of the most damning Freudian slips in modern American politics while blasting Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion. The gaffe was met with laughter. Extremely grim stuff.
“Starring in the Conspiracies of People Who Hate You” – Atlantic writer Yair Rosenberg
As he’s blatantly trying to worm his way out of going through with his deal to buy Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that he would no longer be voting Democrat, but Republican instead because Democrats have “become the party of division and hate.”
After we posted this video, it went viral, causing Musk to respond. He has changed his story on why he’s planning to vote for Republicans.https://t.co/TLiyeg1zLJ
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime last night in their first game of the second round in the NHL playoffs:
