Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022

The Jan. 6 Select Committee on Thursday announced that it is seeking information from Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who, it says, gave a tour to a group, leading visitors “through parts of the Capitol complex” the day before the deadly Capitol insurrection last year.

