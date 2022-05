Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 22:13 Hits: 1

A federal judge on Thursday said he would sanction MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for making baseless legal claims against the voting machine manufacturers Dominion and Smartmatic, including at least one against Smartmatic that he said “falls on the frivolous side of the line.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/mike-lindell-sanctioned-dominion-smartmatic-defamation-lawsuit