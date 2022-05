Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 20:28 Hits: 6

The Senate approved about $40 billion in aid to Ukraine in a largely bipartisan vote. The House has already passed the bill, and it now goes to President Biden to sign.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/19/1100228289/the-senate-has-approved-roughly-40-billion-in-aid-to-ukraine