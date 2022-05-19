The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jesse Watters Smears Older Women For Protesting Abortion Bans

Jesse Watters made his name at Fox by ambushingandharassing people for the misogynistic Bill O’Reilly (before he was fired for abusive behavior, of course). That’s the same Bill O’Reilly who has blood on his hands for the murder of abortion-provider Dr. George Tiller.

Now, serial harasser Watters is suddenly very annoyed that people, especially older women, are protesting in front of Supreme Court justices' homes. According to "pro-life" Watters, older women should just shut up and allow the Supreme Court to take away their daughters’, their nieces’, their grandaughters’ reproductive rights, along with those of all other young women.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/jesse-watters-smears-older-women

