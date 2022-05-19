Panel Finds Kristi Noem's Daughter Received Preferential Treatment

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022

The Government Operations and Audit Committee reported that South Dakota Governor Noem's daughter received preferential treatment in obtaining obtaining her appraisal license.

In 2021, the AP reported that Cassidy Peters was denied an application to become a certified real estate appraiser, so Gov. Nolan summoned the state employee who ran the agency to office.

Suddenly the governor's daughter obtained that certification in November 2020.

Since Republicans run almost everything in South Dakota, Kristi Noem must've felt bulletproof.

However, the excellent Associated Press reporting fueled the GOAC investigation which resulted in their findings against the South Dakota Gov.

Peters has resigned her position after the investigation took place, but her mother's nepotism has been revealed to all.

The Dakota News has an excellent article the entire case.

