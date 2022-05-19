The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Panel Finds Kristi Noem's Daughter Received Preferential Treatment

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Panel Finds Kristi Noem's Daughter Received Preferential Treatment

The Government Operations and Audit Committee reported that South Dakota Governor Noem's daughter received preferential treatment in obtaining obtaining her appraisal license.

In 2021, the AP reported that Cassidy Peters was denied an application to become a certified real estate appraiser, so Gov. Nolan summoned the state employee who ran the agency to office.

Suddenly the governor's daughter obtained that certification in November 2020.

Since Republicans run almost everything in South Dakota, Kristi Noem must've felt bulletproof.

However, the excellent Associated Press reporting fueled the GOAC investigation which resulted in their findings against the South Dakota Gov.

Peters has resigned her position after the investigation took place, but her mother's nepotism has been revealed to all.

The Dakota News has an excellent article the entire case.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/gov-noem-daughter-received

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version