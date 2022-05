Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 0

Seven-in-10 U.S. adults say they support some restrictions on abortions, and Americans are split on 15-week bans and whether abortion-inducing medication should be allowed to be mailed to homes.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/19/1099844097/abortion-polling-roe-v-wade-supreme-court-draft-opinion