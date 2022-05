Articles

Thursday, 19 May 2022

New York Times journalist Ruth Graham says many pastors are being pressured to resist vaccines and mask mandates, embrace Trump's claims about election fraud and adopt QANON-based conspiracy theories.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/19/1100030361/a-divide-between-the-pulpit-and-the-pew-is-roiling-the-evangelical-church