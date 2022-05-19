GOP Disinformation Factory Dismantles DHS Disinformation Board

Articles

Nina Jankowicz is an expert in Ukraine, Russia and disinformation. Fox News did her in, and with her, the unit she was heading up at DHS studying and analyzing disinformation, the admittedly poorly named Disinformation Governance Board. If only the Biden administration had paid attention to the 18 years worth of writing here and elsewhere about how the Rupert Murdoch Disinformation Amplification Machine works, they could have saved her job and done the world a great service.

Instead, they let Rupert Murdoch and his gang of thugs win. On Wednesday, the day after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the "pause" of the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz resigned after enduring three weeks of painful silence by everyone except Jen Psaki about what her job was and what it wasn't.

As Taylor Lorenz explains for the Washington Post the entire right wing campaign was coordinated and amplified in order to destroy the effort -- and hopefully Jankowicz as a pleasant side effect.

It was a classic Fox Effect pile-on.

First, disinformation from Jack Posobiec, a right-wing amplifier of lies and "influencer" on social media, as Lorenz reports.

