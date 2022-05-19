Trump Tells Dr. Oz He Should Just Declare Victory In PA Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 11:43 Hits: 0

CNN's New Day was discussing the likelihood that the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary will go to a recount.

"President Trump who of course has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz has thrown his two cents in. He wrote, 'Dr. Oz should declare victory, like now, before all the votes are counted.' Joining us now, CNN political analyst and senior political correspondent for the New York Times, Maggie Haberman. That's something, Maggie," John Berman said.

"It's something we've seen before, right? It's something we saw Donald Trump do with his own victory and he is now trying to duplicate that," she said.

"I don't think he would be doing that if he felt entirely confident that Oz was going to win at the end of the day when these ballots are all counted, but what he is doing is muddying the waters and there are huger implications here because Republicans are trying to retake the Senate, it is going to be much harder if Donald Trump is casting doubt on Dave McCormick the way he's clearly prepared to do."

"What's important, though, is the reaction that you're seeing or not seeing from Mehmet Oz in response to these comments and from Dave McCormick," Berman said.

"Dave McCormick, I think, you know, has taken a lot of lumps from Donald Trump, so I'm not really surprised that he's not saying something until he knows where this is headed," Haberman said.

