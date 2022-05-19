Dr. Oz Exposes Sean Hannity's Active Involvement In Campaign

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 15:28 Hits: 0

Dr. Oz thanked Fox News' Sean Hannity profusely for all his help in front and behind the scenes for his campaign, considering him like a brother Tuesday evening.

Hannity was busted by being highly involved in the Trump campaign, especially during the January 6 insurrection as we all know from Mark Meadows emails.

However, even after they were uncovered and exposed it has not stopped Hannity's despicable actions from meddling and advising Republican candidates. That equals millions of dollars of free campaign ads and propaganda for them.

Since 2004, I have been covering politics and the media on a daily basis, and I have never seen anything like this.

Over the years, any credible media member that did want to help a candidate would leave their media jobs to do so so there would be no conflict of interest between himself and his job.

Not so on Fox News.

The latest example of Hannity's immorality which is also Fox news' came during Dr. Oz's campaign speech Tuesday evening as the Pennsylvania primary votes were still being counted.

Dr. Oz obviously thanked Trump for his endorsement, but then he singled out the Fox News evening host in no uncertain terms.

"I want to thank Sean Hannity," Oz said.

(His supporters rejoiced.)

"Sean's like a brother to me. When Sean punches through something, he really punches through," he said.

