Nine Republicans Vote Against Baby Formula Measure

The federal government is starting to take action on the formula shortage that has left parents fearful they won’t be able to feed their babies. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act, which will allow the use of Defense Department planes to bring formula from other countries (with the FDA streamlining approvals to allow the importation of formula), as well as pushing companies that supply components to formula manufacturers to prioritize the formula manufacturers over other customers. Also on Wednesday, the House passed two bills aimed at easing the shortage.

One of the bills would provide $28 million to the FDA to increase inspection staff—remember that a key reason for the shortage was concerns about contamination forcing the closure of a major formula plant—as well as preventing the sale of fraudulent formula during the crisis, among other things. That bill was opposed by 192 Republicans and supported by just 12.

