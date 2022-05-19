Moron Eric Trump Claims Trump's Twitter Followers Proves He Beat Biden In 2020

Articles

Eric Trump gives us another reason why the Trump clan are narcissistic imbeciles that should never been in charge of any elected position in this country in any state, district or locale.

Eric posted this asinine comment of his daddy's app.

President Biden is not a media hog and not a big social media guy. He does his job instead of watching hours of cable news every day and hate-tweeting anyone who is not kind to him. He doesn't play golf incessantly. Nor does he focus on his Twitter account. Trump wasn't a president: He was and is a horrible troll.

When did the US democratic system this country is built upon turn over who wins and loses elections to Twitter? I missed that.

If that were the case, Taylor Swift would beat Donald Trump for the presidency.

Lady Gaga, take the bully pulpit.

Rhianna could be the next president of the United States.

Katy Perry would win in a landslide.

Justin Bieber would but since he's Canadian he's not eligible.

