The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

What To Make Of Mastriano’s Win In Pennsylvania’s GOP Governor Primary

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the results in Tuesday’s primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon. The results are mixed in terms of which factions within each party performed well. Plus, the marquee Republican primary race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat is still too close to call and could remain that way for days.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-to-make-of-mastrianos-win-in-pennsylvanias-gop-governor-primary/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version