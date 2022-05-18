Where Things Stand: Trump Just Wants His Own Mini-Me

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 21:51 Hits: 1

When Donald Trump looks at Dr. Oz, he sees himself.

(He probably sees his own reflection in the glint in everyone’s eye, but …)

Mehmet Oz is super close to transforming into his highest self as a Trump mini-me — he’s already got the celeb status, he’s a reality TV host with no business being in politics, he’s just as bombastic in his MAGA beliefs as the ex-president. But he’s missing one key ingredient that Trump is already subtly calling him out for.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-oz-pennsylvania-primary-gop-mini-me