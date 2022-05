Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 09:09 Hits: 2

John Chuldenko, a grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, is shining a light on the White House vinyl collection, which is outdated. The last records were added in 1980.

(Image credit: John Chuldenko)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099680664/the-white-house-has-a-stellar-record-collection-but-it-needs-updating