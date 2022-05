Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 21:04 Hits: 3

NPR's Emily Feng talks with Oliver Milman, environment correspondent for The Guardian, about how U.S. fossil fuel projects are damaging efforts to limit climate change.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099874060/carbon-bomb-projects-are-hurting-any-home-of-meeting-climate-goals