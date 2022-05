Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday it would pause the work of a board created to combat disinformation. The board — and its leader — faced an online campaign to discredit its work.

(Image credit: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

