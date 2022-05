Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 23:43 Hits: 3

President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to try to help with the infant formula shortage. Suppliers must direct needed ingredients to formula manufacturers before filling other orders.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099953465/suppliers-now-must-direct-needed-ingredients-to-infant-formula-manufacturers