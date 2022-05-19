McBath Asks Questions No Republican Dares Answer About Abortion

Articles

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) provided searing commentary on the latest assault on reproductive rights (of women, mind you - no one limits a man's reproductive rights) during a Congressional hearing about the latest flurry of hate-filled forced birth laws sweeping the nation. While most Republicans (all white men) spent their allotted time asking absurd questions of the expert witnesses before them and belittling them by dismissing their earned titles, McBath turned the tables and asked questions of those in the room who'd deny her and all birthing people their privacy, bodily autonomy, dignity, and frankly, their sanity.

First though, she laid bare for the public her harrowing stories of pregnancy loss, and not for the first time.

"For two weeks, I carried a lost pregnancy and the torment that comes with it. I never went into labor on my own. When my doctor finally induced me, I faced the pain of labor without hope for a living child. This is my story. It's uniquely my story. And yet, it's not so unique," McBath told the room, and the world.

"Millions of women in America, women in this room, women at your homes, and women that you love and cherish have suffered a miscarriage. And so, I ask, on behalf of these women, after which failed pregnancy should I have been imprisoned?" she challenged.

"Would it have been after the first miscarriage? After doctors used what would be an illegal drug to abort the lost fetus?"

Silence.

