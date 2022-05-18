Please Support C&L To Be A Buffer Against Evangelical Lunatics

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

It's still the same.

Right-wing religious zealots that populate the Republican Party and throughout the country still get more airplay and newsprint than anybody else in this country?

Why is that?

Why does the Beltway media still interview Trump supporters and value them more than any other voting bloc?

Maybe we should all dress up like QAnon clowns, scream "Cover-up!" "Hoax!" "Cell Phone Pings!' and attack schoolteachers and first responders.

The anti-American racist minority in this country gets away with murder, like Marge, Cawthorn, Gaetz, Boebert, Ron Johnson, Paul Gosar, etc...

But if President Biden muffs a word, it's a catastrophe.

America can't afford to lose transparent voices speaking out.

Please, help us out and keep C&L alive and a voice for the truth.

I'm asking for more this time. If you are able to reach into your pockets and donate at least $25, and maybe buy a yearly ad-free subscription, that would be awesome and it would keep us in business.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

[embed eid="38310" /]

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

PO Box 1789

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/please-support-cl-be-buffer-against