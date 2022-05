Articles

Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Morale across Afghanistan's military was "destroyed" when then-President Trump made a deal with the Taliban in 2020 and President Biden affirmed the U.S. exit in 2021, a new watchdog report says.

(Image credit: Shekib Rahmani/AP)

