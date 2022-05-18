Oh Hey Here's Steve Bannon Having A Totally Normal One

Articles

You'll remember that Steve Bannon faced charges that he had conspired to swindle donors while promising to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Alas, he was pardoned at the last hour by Donald J. Trump.

Bannon is having a totally normal week, calling on all the people running Twitter to go to prison.

This has something to do with Elon Musk.

Bannon is just another crusader looking for a bloodbath. These jackasses always change their spots whenever it suits them.

After Musk won Time's 2021 person of the year, Bannon joined in on the conspiracy theory that Musk was sure to put computer chips in everybody's brains. (Above video)

Bannon said, "He's already said by next Fall, the fall of '22, before you vote in the '22 election, he's going to have a chip in a human's brain. And that, ladies and gentlemen, that is hurdling towards the singularity." (Technological singularity "is a hypothetical point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization.")

Now of course, since the CEO of Tesla wants to bring traitor Trump back, he is Bannon's BFF.

