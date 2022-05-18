Elon Musk Has Crossed The Rubicon

Articles

Elon Musk is now aligning himself white supremacists, conspiracy theorists, election fraud fools, and anti-vaccine numbskulls after telling the "All-In” podcast in Miami, he is voting Republican.

Much of this could be a publicity stunt. Or it could be he hopes never to pay taxes if Republicans rule the roost.

Wingnut lunatics are glorifying him as a new online messiah that will cosign their lies and bring Trump back to Twitter.

Since that "deal" is floundering, maybe this is another ploy to acquire Twitter. The sale has been put on hold.

But using the excuse of left-wing bias at the company he's trying to take over is insufferable.

And announcing that he'll vote for MAGA is just weird.

Musk said, "You know, the reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far-left bias, and I would classify myself as a moderate, neither a Republican nor Democrat ”

Musk said he may never have voted for a Republican before, "I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now, this election, I will.”

If you never voted for a Republican before, what made Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Mike Lee, Rudy Giuliani, Trump, and any MAGA candidate so appealing?

