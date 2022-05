Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Abortion rights continue to be the subject of fierce debate in the United States. But for one of America's founding fathers, they were as basic as mathematics and writing.

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099542962/abortion-ben-franklin-roe-wade-supreme-court-leak