Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 20:05 Hits: 1

Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza's new film "2,000 Mules" alleges massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, but NPR has found the filmmakers made multiple misleading and false claims.

(Image credit: Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1098787088/a-pro-trump-film-suggests-its-data-are-so-accurate-it-solved-a-murder-thats-fals