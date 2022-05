Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 00:54 Hits: 0

Pennsylvania has an open Senate seat for the first time in 12 years. Fetterman's Republican opponent was not yet decided. The GOP primary was close going into Tuesday, with three front-runners.

(Image credit: Marc Levy/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099190209/pennsylvania-senate-results-fetterman-lamb-oz-barnette-mccormick