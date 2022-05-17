The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

MAGA Grifters Whine About Being Grifted By MAGA

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

MAGA Grifters Whine About Being Grifted By MAGA

Convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza, who was pardoned by Trump and his wife are furious that other MAGA cultists are pirating his movie 2000 Mules and aren't paying for it.

Dinesh had an important issue he wanted to tell MAGAland about.

"The issue of piracy," he said. "And this is people like, and it’s kind of unbelievable. Literally someone who came to our Mar-a-Lago premiere recorded the movie."

"They started posting the Mar-a-Lago premiere which was, by the way, a private event.”

Poor baby.

It's a wondrous thing when MAGA grifters are the ones being grifted.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/maga-grifters-complain-about-being-grifted

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version